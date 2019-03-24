MB: Weekly exercise sessions for Selangor civil servants commence in April

Amirudin said in the early stages, the SLIM programme would only involve civil servants working at the State Secretariat (SUK) building. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 24 — Beginning April, civil servants in Selangor are required to participate in sport-related activities through the SLIM Selangor programme.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the programme was aimed at encouraging the people of Selangor especially the state civil servants to live a healthy life as well as to gain ideal body weight.

“Through the programme, civil servants will be given clearance for an hour to exercise and join sports activities on Wednesday (every week) starting from 4.30pm,” he told reporters after attending the state-level Fit Malaysia 2019 programme here today.

Amirudin said in the early stages, the SLIM programme would only involve civil servants working at the State Secretariat (SUK) building.

“We will start at SUK before expanding to other state government agencies,” he said. — Bernama