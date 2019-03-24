Fuziah: Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly must play more effective role in championing Palestinian cause

Fuziah Salleh said Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) need to play a more effective role in championing the rights and freedom of Palestinians. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, March 24 — Members of the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) need to play a more effective role in championing the rights and freedom of Palestinians, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.,

She said the AIPA members should utilise the platform fully to bring the Palestinian liberation agenda to the world stage.

She said AIPA members, especially those from Islamic countries should have the power to speak up, to lend strong support to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the agenda to liberate Palestine from the grip of the Zionist regime.

“The declaration of the conference clearly states that OIC must be assisted by the Asean countries in their struggle fort Palestine.

“We are confident that AIPA which had previously been less vocal on Palestinian issue, is capable of leading and implementing the agenda in the best interests of the people of Palestine,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after closing the Asean Plus NGO Conference in Defence of Baitul Maqdis and Al Aqsa Mosque, here today Fuziah said based on the current situation, she was confident that the respective governments would support the efforts and role of AIPA.

She said the move would serve as a catalyst for the NGOs to act faster in raising world awareness about the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, the two-day conference which ended today came up with 11 resolutions among them not recognising any attempt to change the status of Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and to act in solidarity with the Palestinian people in defending their homeland. — Bernama