UM condemns attacks on its students, but says against ‘verbal or visual provocations’

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has taken the middle path in condemning the actions of Umno members who assaulted six of its students yesterday afternoon, while not supporting what it called “verbal or visual provocations”.

The university said it viewed the assault seriously, as they are concerned with safety issues involving graduates be it on campus or off.

“UM has consistently granted the freedom to its students in voicing their views and deciding on their respective idealisms in dealing with issues pertaining to them, as well as social, economic, or even political issues, within the country’s legal framework,” it said in a statement.

UM acknowledged the role students play in developing the country by their participation in the activities of political parties.

“This development requires good examples to be set by other political activists, so as to form a healthier student activism environment, and to create a more mature political culture.

“However we do not support any form of verbal or visually-provocative action, either by the students or by certain groups, in light of the fact that Malaysia is heading towards a civil society based on courtesy and politeness,” the institution said.

It cited its vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim, who said the entire incident could have been avoided.

“This would have been the case if all parties refrained from provocative actions or words. It is hoped that those involved will behave more maturely in the future without having to resort to force,” he was quoted as saying.

Nonetheless UM said it will continue to welcome the discourse of exchanging ideas and views, in its efforts to educate and produce viable intellectuals as we as future leaders responsible for looking after national harmony.

The incident, which went viral yesterday, saw a group of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s supporters hurl verbal racial abuse at the students for holding up placards demanding he return the people’s money and asking where the RM2.6 billion had gone.

Upon the students’ refusal to give up their placards, the group became physically aggressive, slapping them, pulling at their hair, strangling them, and destroying their items. The supporters subsequently filed a police report over the incident later at night.