Cops: 11 reports lodged over Najib supporters’ assault on students

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The police said today that 11 reports have been lodged so far over the assault by supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak against Universiti Malaya (UM) students at a restaurant in front of the campus yesterday afternoon.

Sinar Harian reported acting deputy KL police chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa as saying statements from several witnesses are still being recorded.

“We will record statements from both sides involved, as well as witnesses in the location at the time,” he said.

He added the investigation will be under Section 160 of the Penal Code, where those found guilty of committing an affray faces either six months’ imprisonment, being fined up to RM1,000, or both.

The incident occurred at dialogue session with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, when a group of six students were seen holding placards demanding to know where Najib kept the RM2.6 billion, calling him shameless, as well as a clown caricature of his face.

This triggered Najib’s supporters to begin hurling abuse at them, as well as attempts to wrest away the placards, and subsequently physical altercations including slaps, strangling and headlocks. The incident was eventually broken up by police on site nearby the location.

The students have also filed a police report over the incident late last night.

The incident, which was caught on video and made viral almost immediately, was strongly condemned even by Umno leaders. However, the party has not stated if they would punish members involved in the fracas.