Education Minister hopes authorities take action if criminal elements involved in UM scuffle

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik hopes the authorities will take action if there are criminal elements in the scuffle between Universiti Malaya students and supporters of a political figure today.

Expressing his regret and disappointment over the incident, Maszlee said in a statement today that a university was an intellectual arena which is a platform for peaceful discussions, debates and forum.

“The university is not the place for gangster-typed behaviour. Undergraduates should not be ashamed. We have a responsibility to society. We must keep fighting hooligans, and speak the truth.

“I hope that if there are criminal elements, the authorities should take action. Especially if it (the scuffle) affects the values and norms of our society which is known for manners,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that a programme with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at a restaurant opposite UM this afternoon turned ugly when a scuffle broke out between Najib’s supporters and UM students.

A 2.21-minute video clip of the incident has gone viral on the social media. — Bernama