Dr M drops rhymes in a diss at ‘Bossku’ Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad published today several lines of poetry, taking a jab at his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the latter’s newfound “Bossku” persona.

The poem posted on Dr Mahathir’s official blog did not explicitly name Najib, but referred to the former prime minister’s “Bossku” tagline and the kleptocracy that he was accused with.

“Being called a kleptocrat is a compliment / Come, my people. Let us steal so we can become the boss,” the prime minister wrote sarcastically.

The verse was written in Malay, accompanied by an English translation:

But on Dr Mahathir’s Facebook page, some local users did not take too kindly to Dr Mahathir’s attack.

The top comments on the post were defending Najib, and the comment with the most reactions by user Zulramle Awang had accused the Pakatan Harapan administration of not understanding the public and had gone back on its election promises.

“You can call him robber, thief or corrupt, but he was the one who helped the common men with infrastructure and developing the economy. Oh Allah, help Najib and ease his affairs,” said user Zuraida Malida.

Najib has gone on a charm offensive to transform himself into a people’s champion, and fervent critic and troll against the Pakatan Harapan administration.

This comes as Najib pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering, in what is set to be the first of many trials over suspected multibillion-dollar fraud at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Last month, Dr Mahathir said he was at a loss as to how opposition supporters could back a politician who has been accused of so many levels of corruption.