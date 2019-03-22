Adib’s wounds don’t match assault, says forensic expert

Witness Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi attends the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court March 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 22 — The pattern of injuries on Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim is not consistent with assault, a forensics expert testified at the firefighter’s inquest today.

Hospital Kuala Lumpur medical forensics department officer Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi said there were no other injuries to Adib’s face, abdomen, upper and lower parts of the body, which would have indicated he was beaten up.

“Based on the reconstruction of the incident that night at the temple, Adib was standing outside the Rescue Medical Services (EMRS) vehicle as it was pushed backwards when the FRT (fire rescue truck) vehicle reversed after rioters began charging towards it,” he told judge Rofiah Mohamad during the inquest at the coroner’s court in Shah Alam.

Dr Ahmad posited, based on a reenactment with the police, that the vehicle’s door, which was open, struck Adib in his back left side, causing him to fall forward and hit a very large and hard object on the front right of his chest.

“This object could have been anything, ranging from a curb, the side of another vehicle, or any other object on the road.

“The deceased also sustained light injuries to his left elbow, right knee, and upper right wrist,” Dr Ahmad said.

Adib’s injuries resulted in seven fractured ribs at the back left side and several other fractured ribs on the right front side, two of which punctured his lung.

“The autopsy also revealed signs of sepsis (blood poisoning) and organ failure, particularly the kidneys and lungs.

“It appears that the doctors’ treatment of the deceased could only prolong his life, but the chances of recovery were very low as it were,” he said.

However, Dr Ahmad said he could not rule out the possibility that Adib’s injuries were sustained from being sandwiched between the EMRS vehicle and another nearby car, at least until stronger evidence is presented later on.

The case has been adjourned to 10.30am next Tuesday (March 26).

Earlier on Tuesday, a witness told the court that he saw Adib wedged between the EMRS vehicle and a car, as a result of the FRT vehicle reversing.

The 24-year old firefighter was injured in the line of duty during the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on November 27 last year.

He was first sent to the Subang Jaya Medical Centre before being transferred to the National Heart Institute in KL, where he eventually succumbed to his wounds on the night of December 17.