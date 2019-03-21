Perak PKR snubs MB over replacement exco

Earlier today, Ahmad Faizal had called on Perak PKR to follow set protocol if it wanted to change its state executive councillors. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 21 — Perak PKR has snubbed Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s call to the party to go through proper channels to change state executive councillors from their party.

Its state chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said the matter had been discussed with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Maybe the MB had forgotten that we had met him over the matter twice with my deputy and his political secretary,” he said in a statement here today.

“In fact, he (MB) himself had suggested a name. But as the state chairman, I need to go back to the grassroots to seek their opinion,” he added.

Farhash, who is also Anwar’s political secretary, said while the party respected the state government’s structure, he urged Ahmad Faizal to also respect PKR’s structure.

“Any decision taken by the party is based on the party’s constitution,” he said.

Earlier today, Ahmad Faizal had called on Perak PKR to follow set protocol if it wanted to change its state executive councillors.

He had said the matter should first be brought up for discussion in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that there would be changes to PKR’s line-up of Perak excos.

Perak PKR vice-chairman Mohd Anuar Zakaria said he was uncertain when the changes would be made, adding that the party has not discussed who the new exco would be.

There has been speculation that PKR could make the changes after one of its two current state excos, Abdul Yunus Jamhari, was replaced as the Perak PKR secretary in the recently concluded party elections.

Abdul Yunus is the state Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman.

The other PKR state exco, Tan Kar Hing, heads the Tourism and Culture Committee.