New by-laws in the pipeline to punish errant Rumah Selangorku owners

SHAH ALAM, March 21 — The Selangor government is drafting new by-laws for punitive action against owners of Rumah Selangorku affordable housing units who have abused their property by renting them out.

The state’s Housing and Urban Living exco Haniza Mohamed Talha revealed this in her winding-up speech on the Sultan’s Address at the State Assembly today.

“We are also drafting a by-law that allows punitive action and penalties under the by-law against Rumah Selangorku owners who have breached the terms and conditions, while allowing local authorities enforcement officers power (to take action against them),” she said.

Haniza pointed out that in the meantime, action would be taken under the Strata Management (Maintenance and Management) Regulations 2015.

“We have instructed Rumah Selangorku developers and the joint management bodies to take action based on the Strata Management (Maintenance and Management) Regulations 2015. Under the law, they can restrict access cards to only the owners and residents of Rumah Selangorku,” she said.

Yesterday, Pelabuhan Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri told the House that the Selangor government cannot evict or act against Rumah Selangorku owners who rent out their units as there is no official restriction on the matter.

He complained that the Selangor Housing and Land Authority (LPHS) told him the terms and conditions prior to purchasing the houses were mere guidelines and the moment the homes were sold, the government’s hands were tied.

However, Haniza told the House today that action has been taken against the errant owners of six units in Azaria Apartments in Pelabuhan Klang.

“After receiving public complaints, we have identified and issued warnings to the owners of the six units who rented their homes to a third party, including the one who rented it out to foreigners. A notice was issued under Section 38 (2) of the Selangor Housing and Land Enactment to the owners.

“During our inspection, we also found another unit that had been extensively renovated without approval. The three-bedroom unit was renovated into a six bedroom unit that resembled little boxes.

“The Klang Municipal Council had also issued a notice against the owner for making renovations without approval,” said Haniza.

At the same time, two of the six units no longer have renters living there.