King presents instruments of appointment to Malaysian envoys

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar are pictured at Parliament March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented intruments of appointment to three Malaysian envoys assigned to missions abroad in a ceremony held at the Istana Negara here today.

They are Datuk Mohamad Sadik Kethergany bound for the United Kingdom, Zainal Abidin Bakar (Indonesia) and Westmoreland Edward Palon (Holy See).

Mohamad Sadik was formerly the Malaysian Consul-General in New York before being appointed as Malaysian Ambassador to Iran in 2009 and then to Hungary in 2014, while Zainal Abidin was formerly the Malaysian Ambassador to the Chezh Republic before being appointed to lead the Malaysian diplomatic mission to Spain in 2017.

Westmoreland, on the other hand, formerly served as the Malaysian Consul-General in Melbourne.

At the ceremony, Sultan Abdullah also received the credentials of 12 foreign envoys to Malaysia.

They are New Zealand High Commissioner Hunter James Nottage, Milan Hupcej (Czech Republic), Francis Ndegwa Muhoro (Kenya), Udaya Raj Pandey (Nepal), Charles Hay (Britain), Clifford Borg-Marks (Malta), Milton Alcides Magana Herrera (El Salvador), Jurij Rifelj (Slovenia), Normans Penke (Latvia), Mothusi Bruce Rabasha Palai (Botswana), Dziunik Aghajanian (Armenia) and Agis Loizou (Cyprus). — Bernama