Former company director jailed two weeks, fined for falsifying documents

IPOH, March 20 — A 51-year-old former company director has been sentenced to two weeks jail and fined RM24,000 after pleading guilty at the Sessions Court here to six charges of falsifying documents with the intention to cheat.

Thai Wai Kuan admitted to committing the offences between January 4, 2011 and January 15, 2013 at the office of Strategic Metalpac Sdn Bhd by falsifying Weighing Slip Siputeh Sdn Bhd’s document to cheat Syarikat Camfil Far Malaysia.

He was charged under Section 468 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

Earlier, Sessions judge S. Indra Nehru stood down the matter to allow Thai, who was unrepresented, to reconsider his guilty plea.

“I have explained to you the consequences of your plea whereby you can be jailed up to seven years and a fine,” she said before turning to lawyer Mohd Fadly Hashim, who had a different case in the same court, to explain further to Thai, who was a former scrap metal dealer.

“I want him to understand the consequences of his plea. I think he doesn’t understand,” she said to Mohd Fadly.

“For the sake of justice, he needs to understand,” she added before standing down the case.

When the case was mention again, Mohd Fadly said Thai maintained his guilty plea.

“He is currently working as an insurance loss adjuster with no fixed income,” he said, adding the accused was a first offender.

“He has three dependents — wife, child and a sickly mother who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, high blood pressure and blurred vision,” he added.

Mohd Fadly pointed out that during the duration of investigation, that started in 2013, the accused cooperated fully with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“He has repented and appeals to the court to give him another chance to start life afresh,” he said, adding that the company that Thai helmed previously had since been closed down.

Mohd Fadly said the accused was also willing to pay a sum to reduce his jail term.

“He is willing to pay a fine that is more or less to the losses suffered by the complainant, that amounted to RM12,000,” he said, adding the accused had with him RM8,000 to pay the fine.

Indira Nehru later sentenced Thai to two weeks jail and RM4,000 fine for each charge. The jail sentence, however, will run concurrently starting today.