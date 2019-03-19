Putrajaya announces RM1.6b for Kulim airport as part of 11MP review

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The federal government has approved RM1.6 billion to build the Kulim International Airport in Kedah, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said it was one of five high-impact projects aimed at bridging the development gap between regions as provided in the Mid-Term Review of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“To face present economic challenges, the government has drafted a new economic policy based on growth, ensuring fairness and the sharing of prosperity which demonstrates the spirit of inclusivity that will contribute to the sharing of wealth between Malaysians.

“A regional development agenda is one of the Pakatan Harapan government’s key promises which will be realised through strategic cooperation of many parties including state governments,” he said in a statement today.

Besides Kedah, other states identified included Sarawak, Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Perlis.

The other projects announced were the development of a logistics and manufacturing hub in Sidam worth RM300 million, the implementation of an impact study for the construction of a petrochemical industrial park in Gurun (RM2 million) and the construction of a digital library in Alor Setar (RM15 million).

Also included were the construction of Phase 1A (Bandar Baharu to Sungai Petani) and Phase 1B (Bandar Baharu to Penang Second Bridge) of the Northern Corridor Expressway worth RM1.7 billion.

According to Mohamed Azmin, his ministry has approved RM1.132 billion in development expenditure for Kedah in 2019, comprising 201 ongoing projects (RM1.049 billion) and 51 new projects (RM82.5 million).

He added Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed had chaired the 20th Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) meeting for the Northern Corridor Economic Region on March 18.

“At the request of the Kedah mentri besar, the NCIA has also approved the Kasih Ibu Darul Aman programme with an annual allocation of RM30million aimed at preparing basic needs for 5,482 poor families.

“The federal and state governments share the same vision, that is to provide a service to the people and execute the shared prosperity agenda for the sake of development,” he said.