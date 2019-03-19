Malaysia Airports personnel succumbs to injuries from runway accident

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A Malaysia Airports staff, who was involved in an accident at the runway of the Subang Airport yesterday, has died.

“After two days of intensive medical care, Mohd Ruzaimi Iskandar Ahmad Razali, 39, passed away at 6.45pm today,” the airport operator said in a statement.

He leaves behind wife Nor Azawiah Md Usuf and four children aged between one and 13 years old.

“We’re extending our full support to the family members of the deceased and facilitating the funeral arrangements. Our priority is to ensure that the comfort and welfare of the family are taken care of,” Malaysia Airports group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said.

The company described Ruzaimi as a dedicated staff and fully committed to his work.

“He stood out among his peers and the management as a talented individual with exemplary work ethics. His passing is a tragic loss for Malaysia Airports,” the statement said.

The airport engineering vehicle driver was critically injured in an accident involving the vehicle and a private aircraft on the runway of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang yesterday.

Malaysia Airports said the passengers and crew members of the aircraft were safe and unharmed in the 3.20am mishap. — Bernama