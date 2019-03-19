King conveys sympathies to Lombok quake victims, families

Datuk Teoh Yang Khoon (2nd left), whose wife Datin Tai Siew Kim was killed in the Lombok earthquake, offers prayers in front of her coffin after its arrival at the KLIA cargo terminal in Sepang March 19, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has extended his deepest sympathies to the victims of Sunday’s earthquake that struck Lombok, Indonesia.

In a statement today, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said foremost in His Majesty’s mind was the two Malaysians who tragically lost their lives.

“His thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families, the people of Lombok and all Indonesians at this most heartbreaking of times,” he said.

He said Sultan Abdullah also hoped for a speedy recovery of those who were injured and affected by the calamity.

“His Majesty conveys the nation’s heartfelt support for the people of Lombok in the face of such devastating adversity,” Ahmad Fadil said.

The King, he said, had full confidence that the people of Indonesia would display great strength and resilience in all their efforts towards the recovery of Lombok.

The bodies of the two Malaysians who were killed in the incident — Datin Tai Siew Kim and Lim Sai Wah — were flown home today on an Indonesian carrier Garuda flight.

A group of 17 other Malaysians, who were in Lombok when the above 5-magnitude temblor hit, also returned home today on a separate flight. — Bernama