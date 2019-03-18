Probe ex-Umno FT Youth chief over murder threat, DAP reps urge cops

Former Umno Federal Territory youth chief Razlan Rafii speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur May 7, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

IPOH, March 18 — DAP’s lawmaker Chong Zhemin today urged authorities to investigate former Umno Federal Territory youth chief Razlan Rafii over his Twitter post which called for DAP leaders to be “shot.”

“Kampar Pakatan Harapan had lodged a police report today and urge them to investigate whether Razlan’s tweet had violated the Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace,” he said in a statement.

“Police should also investigate this matter under Section 506 of the same Act for murder threat,” he added.

Section 504 carries a maximum of two years imprisonment and fine or both, while Section 506 carries seven year jail term and fine or both.

Last Friday, Razlan tweeted the message in response to Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki Twitter’s post

Asyraf had said that DAP leaders were going overboard by connecting the Christchurch shooting incident in New Zealand with Umno and PAS.

The Keranji assemblyman said that Razlan’s tweet not only spread hatred, but also threatens the safety and harmony of the country.

“Apart from that, the posting is also a direct murder threat to all DAP members,” he said.