PAC chairman: Insufficient feasibility study led to failure of marinas, millions in losses

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee today said that the lack of feasibility study prior to the construction of 11 government-commissioned marinas is the reason for the failure of the projects.

The Auditor-General’s Report last year revealed that over RM61 million in losses were incurred when some of the marinas built by the previous government did not attract any yachtsmen and failed to take off.

According to the report, the Kuala Kedah marina never opened its doors since its completion in 2003 while the Pulau Mentagor marina in Perak never recorded the arrival of any yacht since it began operations in 2010.

“These government commissioned marina was to provide infrastructure facilities for the landing of recreational vessels throughout the country with the goal of promoting marine tourism activities, however it failed to achieve its objectives.

“Of the 11 government commissioned marina only five is currently operating,” he said in a statement after the PAC report was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Kiandee said the PAC in particular views the Pulau Mentagor marina as a serious issue.

“The government had initially planned to build the marina in Lumut, however at that time YTL had suggested the location of Pulau Mentagor which the company had plans to develop.

“The RM24.27 million project was granted to YTL through direct negotiation. The project was completed on July 31, 2007 and began operations on March 22, 2010.

“However, the marina did not get reception from sailors, and no ship entered the marina during the operation period. The island was completely uninhabited,” he said based on the report's findings.

Kiandee then urged the Transport Ministry to investigate YTL's culpability in the Pulau Mentagor public marina project.

He said the government should also focus on tightening security at all marinas involving the entry of foreigners.

“The government needs to be more attentive in planning any development project and use a holistic approach,” he added.

Pulau Mentagor is located southwest of Pangkor and was among the 11 marina built with a cost of RM323.16 million, which the Cabinet had approved in 2000.

Of the 11 marinas ― which were completed between 2003 and 2009 ― only five are still in operation, but are plagued by problems.

The five operational marinas are in Kuching, Malacca, Batu Uban, Pulau Indah and Pulai Tioman.

Among the problems faced by these marinas, according to the PAC report, is the failure to ask foreign sailors docking at the marine to report themselves to the Immigration Department, which could pose a security threat.

Another three marinas ― in Kuala Kedah, Tanjung Pengelih and Tanjung Gemok ― are no longer operating as public marinas, and have been handed over to the Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The marinas in Tanjong City, Muar and Pulau Mentagor are no longer operational.