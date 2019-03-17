IGP: Police have leads to KimKim River pollution’s suspect

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police have several leads on the suspect involved with the dumping of chemical waste in the Kim Kim River, Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, March 17 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police have several leads on the suspect involved with the dumping of chemical waste in the KimKim River, Pasir Gudang.

He said the effort to detect and hunt the suspect was being aggressively pursued, involving the co-operation of Bukit Aman and the state police.

‘’The effort to detect the suspect is currently being escalated. So, I hope the public must give their full co-operation to the agencies involved including the police who are handling security (in the area).

‘’Comply with the roadblocks. I am told by the Johor police chief just now there are nine roadblocks,’’ he told a media conference after visiting the victims who were being treated at the Medic Base, Pasir Gudang Municipal Council’s Closed Stadium here today.

Meanwhile, to boost security at the temporarily vacated housing areas following the incident, he said the police had stationed three platoons comprising 150 personnel to guard them.

“The emplacement is aimed at ensuring no thefts take place at the houses.

‘’In addition, we also do not allow lorries to enter the disaster area because we do not want the incident (waste dumping) to recur,’’ he said.

Mohamad Fuzi also said that, to date, 76 police reports had been lodged on the incident. — Bernama