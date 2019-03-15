Sungai Kim Kim clean-up yields 350 jumbo bags of tainted earth, says Johor Environment Committee chief

The clean-up exercise at Sungai Kim Kim has produced 350 jumbo bags of tainted earth and 350 tonnes of polluted water so far. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 15 — The clean-up exercise at Sungai Kim Kim has produced 350 jumbo bags of tainted earth and 350 tonnes of polluted water so far.

State Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said all the toxic substances collected since March 13 will be disposed at a disposal facility licensed by the Department of Environment (DOE).

“Work to clean-up the site is monitored 24 hours by the Fire and Rescue Department as well as DOE,” he told reporters at the Disaster Assistance Management Committee Operations Centre in Pasir Gudang Municipal Council at Menara Aqabah here today.

Also present was Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister, Yeo Bee Yin.

He said the state government viewed the incident seriously and had started cleaning up Sungai Kim Kim.

Meanwhile, he said 73 patients of the chemical waste incident who were being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) and Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) were allowed to return home today.

“As at 3pm, 440 people received initial screening at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Indoor Stadium and 20 patients were referred to the hospital,” he said.

He also advised the people not to spread fake news as it could cause fear among the people.

“Those who disseminate fake news face action under Section 505 of the Penal Code which provides for two years in jail or fine or both,” he said. — Bernama