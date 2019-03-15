IGP: Man detained for insulting Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Facebook

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman March 6, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said that a Facebook user identified as Sharil Chain was detained for posting insulting comments against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the royal institution.

He said the 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Sungai Petani, Kedah under section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Police will apply for a remand order on the suspect tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fuzi warned that the authorities would not hesitate to take stern action against those who refused to oblige by misusing social media or communication networks to upload provocative remarks such as insulting the royal constitutional system of the country.

On March 8, police filed multiple charges against four people arrested over alleged insults against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

Mohamad said all four were variously prosecuted under Sections 298A and 505 from the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Section 298A covers the act of provoking religious unrest and is punishable by between two and five years’ imprisonment while Section 505 relates to incitement, which is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Fuzi again reminded the public to refrain from posting provocative content online.