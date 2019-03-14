Self-discipline key ingredient to SPM success, says 10A+ student

Former students of Sekolah Alam Shah (SAS) (from left) Aiman Hadi Sharizal, Muhamad Fadzrul Kamarudzaman, Aqif Farhan Azmil Farid, Muhammad Zabir Azreen Redzal and Iman Alimi Mohd Jata overjoyed at being named as recipients of the Excellent SPM Student Award at SAS, Putrajaya, March 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 14 — Sultan Alam Shah School (SAS) student Muhammad Zabir Azreen Redzal, who achieved straight A’s in 2018 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination cited self-discipline as one of his key ingredients for success.

The student head who obtained 10A+ felt that his duties had taught him valuable lessons on time management, besides focusing in class.

“For me, my role as a student leader was of great help in terms of how to manage people, and train myself to divide my time well.

“Another ingredient is to always focus in class, not be shy to ask if I don’t understand something, and on top of that, I often wake up an hour before the dawn to study, before getting ready for class,” he told Bernama when met at his school here today.

In the results announced today, five students from SAS including Muhammad Zabir obtained 10A+.

The Alor Setar-born student was today named SAS Best Overall Student for his achievements in both academic and co-curricular activities, and received an RM3,500 Bank Simpanan Nasional Premium Savings Certificate (SSP BSN) as well as a certificate awarded by SAS Parent Teacher Association president Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Meanwhile, another student Ikhwan Mohd Pathul Muen who obtained 9As, said he gave up the spirit to be equally successful as his peers.

“Although my family is not as wealthy as that of my other friends, as my father is a pensioner and my mother a housewife, but they never gave up hope on me.

“Even at SAS there is the Yayasan Amal ASAS (SAS Alumni) which provides RM50 monthly for students enrolled under a special programme for poor students, as well as RM2,000 for us to enter public institutions of higher learning (IPTA),” said Ikhwan, who aims to further his studies at the University of Malaya. — Bernama