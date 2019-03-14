Minister: Student victims of Pasir Gudang toxic waste will be fully compensated

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a news conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 1, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Putrajaya will ensure that any student who has fallen victim to the toxic fumes in Pasir Gudang will have their medical bills fully compensated.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik made the promise at the Dewan Rakyat today during his winding-up speech at the emergency motion to debate the Pasir Gudang toxic waste-dumping incident which has seen more than a thousand people seeking medical treatment.

“The Education Ministry must assist the student victims in the hospitals. Their welfare will be taken care of. All students will receive Malaysian Takaful Insurance protection and the ministry will assist these students to get this insurance compensation,” said Maszlee.

Currently, there are 188 outpatient students and 148 students warded. The total number of students who have received medical treatment due to the toxic waste dumping is 336.

Maszlee also said he has given instructions to three tertiary education institutions in and around Pasir Gudang to shut down indefinitely along with 111 schools in the area.