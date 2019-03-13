CJ seeks to remove parts of Hamid Sultan’s affidavit

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum today filed an application to remove parts of the supporting affidavit filed Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer in the lawsuit by the late Karpal Singh’s daughter, claiming that it was outrageous, insulting and an attack to the Judiciary. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum today filed an application to remove parts of the supporting affidavit filed Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer in the lawsuit by the late Karpal Singh’s daughter, claiming that it was outrageous, insulting and an attack to the Judiciary.

Senior federal counsel Suzana Atan representing the Chief Justice told reporters that they filed the application on March 7 on grounds that the affidavit was irrelevant and was based on hearsay.

“It is also an attack to the Judiciary as a whole,” she said after the case management before High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Firuz Jaffril in chambers here today.

The court set April 3 for the next case management.

On February 14, Hamid Sultan filed the 63-page affidavit in support of an originating summons filed by lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, against the Chief Justice.

In the originating summons, Sangeet Kaur sought, among others, a declaration that the Chief Justice had failed to perform his duties as the head of the judiciary to defend its integrity and credibility when he failed to complete investigations relating to two allegations of judicial interference in relation to the decision on her late father Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal and in the conversion case of kindergarten teacher, M. Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Sangeet said she had received the application to remove parts of Hamid Sultan’s affidavit and would look into the legal aspects on whether the paragraphs in question could be removed. — Bernama