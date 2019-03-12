Man arrested for insulting Hinduism

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says a man is being investigated for posting an insulting comment on the Hindu religion on social media. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― The police arrested a man yesterday for posting an insulting comment on the Hindu religion on a social media platform.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the 52-year-old is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 223 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“The public is reminded not to abuse social media or any form of communication by uploading or sharing provocative statements capable of upsetting the sensitivity of any race and religion in this country,” Mohamad Fuzi in a statement.

Police will seek to remand the man today.

Section 298A of the Penal Code relates to the offence of causing religious unrest and is punishable by between two and five years’ imprisonment.

Last week, four people were charged over slurs against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

One of the four was sentenced 10 years’ jail after pleading guilty to 10 such offences.