Gobind says RTM to broadcast live 10 of 19 MotoGP races this year

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo says RTM will broadcast live 10 of the 19 MotoGP 2019 races. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will broadcast live 10 of the 19 MotoGP 2019 races to be held around the world, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

RTM would launch the live broadcast on May 5 with the Spanish GP from the Jerez-Angel Nieto Circuit in Spain, he said in a post on his Twitter account.

Gobind was replying to a tweet by [email protected] who had expressed the desire to watch the live broadcast of the races on local television.

The Malaysian MotoGP team, Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT), is also participating in the MotoGP 2019.

The races began with the Qatar GP on March 10 and will end with the Valencia GP on November 17/18. ― Bernama