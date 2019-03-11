Muhyiddin: No permit issued for Women’s Day march

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said no permit was issued by the authorities to hold the International Women’s Day march last Saturday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — No permit was issued by the authorities to hold the International Women’s Day march to demand the protection of the rights of women and minorities near a shopping centre in federal capital on Saturday, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the government strongly rejects any move to organise an assembly without a permit as it will be violating the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“Police have conducted investigations and found there was no permit issued for the assembly. Parties wishing to hold assembly must abide by the law.

“However, I was informed they gathered without a permit and thereby infringing the law so I am leaving the matter to police,” he said when met at Parliament lobby here today.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said the government is always monitoring assemblies organised in the country.

“We have laws and we will take stern actions in whatever issue, as every Malaysian is not exempted from the rule of law, this is a democratic system but we have the laws they must comply with.

On Saturday, the media reported more than 1,000 people were said to be participating in an illegal assembly allegedly to show support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LBGT) groups and to demand for the eradication of gender discrimination and violence against women as well as to seek gender equality. — Bernama