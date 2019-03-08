Perak Pakatan lodges report against Tok Mat over 'penumpang' remark

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had mentioned during the Semenyih by election campaign recently that the Pakatan Harapan government was not looking out for Malays and Muslim rights. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, March 8 — Hulu Kinta assemblyman Muhammad Arafat Varisai Muhamad today urged Rantau voters to reject Umno candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan over his remarks that Malays are being made to feel like visitors in their own country as there too many “penumpang” in Parliament.

He said the Umno acting president's remark had crossed the line.

“His statement does not reflect the multi racialism of Malaysia,” he said after Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) lodged a police report against Mohamad.

Arafat reminded the acting Umno president that in order to win the Rantau constituency he will need the support of other races.

He called upon Rantau electorates to reject a candidate like Mohamad whom he described as a racist.

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin, who lodged the police report at Ipoh district police headquarters said Mohamad's statement was racial and inciting.

He also challenged MCA and MIC to lodge a police report against the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar.

Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) youth wing Armada deputy chief Azrul Hakkim Azhar said Umno and Barisan Nasional must learn that racialism is not a weapon to win the people's heart.

“The people are matured now and can see which party fights for them,” he said.

He urged Rantau voters to think twice before voting for Mohamad.

Mohamad had said during the Semenyih by-election campaign recently that the PH government was not looking out for Malays and Muslim rights.

“Right now the 'big house' is full of 'penumpang',” he was quoted as saying.