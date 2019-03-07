Anwar declares assets of RM10.7m to MACC, including RM9.5m home

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends the Penang International Business and Investment Summit in George Town February 26, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declared his assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today, which stands at more than RM10.7 million.

The PKR president’s declaration included his home in Bukit Segambut which is now valued at RM9.5 million, up from its original price of RM4.5 million, derived from the sale of a previous house in Bukit Damansara in 2005.

“Also declared is a piece of land in Permatang Habib, near Kuantan in Pahang, which was purchased in 1974 for RM7,000. It is currently valued at RM420,000,” said Anwar’s private secretary Shukri Saad in a statement.

The remainder of his assets come in the form of investments and savings, of up to RM828,658.83.

“Therefore, Datuk Seri Anwar’s assets are estimated to be approximately RM10,748,658.83,” Shukri said.

The declaration of assets today is likely one of Anwar’s preparatory moves as he sets his eyes on succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

On December 9 last year, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil was reported as saying there were still 13 MPs and 24 senior government officials, including political secretaries, who had not yet declared their assets.

Adding they have a moral obligation to do so, he said the commission has been actively calling the MPs’ aides to get them to declare their assets.