Formalisation of Umno-PAS alliance marks end of BN, sec-gen says

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The formalisation of the union between PAS and Umno yesterday means the end of the spirit of Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today.

Nazri said the union of the two biggest Malay parties in the country effectively puts an end to the spirit of multiculturalism that BN was built on, following the racial riots in the 1969.

“With this union the BN spirit of representing multiculturalism which was formulated in 1969 has ended,” he said in a press conference.

