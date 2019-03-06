Cops nab couple over missing Langkawi toddler

Langkawi police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said Ramlan Abdul Rashid, 37 and his wife Wan Roslina Wan Jusoh, 40, were arrested in Ampang at 4pm. — iStock.com pic via AFP

LANGKAWI, March 6 — Police have picked up a married couple to assist investigations over a missing three-year-old girl under their care.

Langkawi police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said Ramlan Abdul Rashid, 37 and his wife Wan Roslina Wan Jusoh, 40, were arrested in Ampang at 4pm.

“Both suspects were apprehended in a house in Ampang at 4pm. However the girl was not found with them,” he said in a statement here last night.

Mohd Iqbal said the couple would be brought to Langkawi for further investigations today.

The girl, Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah was discovered missing when her mother, Rosmaliah Samo went to pick her up from the couple’s house in Langkawi Hospital quarters last week.

Ramlan, who is also Rosmaliah’s boyfriend later told her the girl had been handed over a third party to be taken care and following the incident, Rosmaliah lodged a police report on Sunday (March 3). — Bernama