MBI CEO: Selangor to contribute 30pc to nation’s GDP by 2025

SHAH ALAM, Feb 28 — The Selangor state government is confident of raising its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to 30 per cent by 2025 from only 24 per cent currently.

Mentri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) (MBI) chief executive officer Raja Shahreen Raja Othman said this would be driven by strong digital economy growth in line with the state’s objective to become a “smart state”.

Speaking to Bernama News Channel at the Selangor Synergies Talk Series 6 — Digital Infrastructure here today, he said the state was now focusing on strengthening its information and communications technology foundations such as ensuring ultra-high-speed connectivity, boosting digital security and role of cyber security, and creating an information technology (IT)-savvy population.

Raja Shahreen said MBI actively engaged with the citizens to address urban challenges in order to foster economic growth via technology and innovation.

“In terms of where we are (in the process of becoming a smart state), I would say it’s still very much work in progress. One of the challenges that we face is technology. Technology keeps on changing; that’s the only thing that is constant at the moment. So we keep rolling things to the rakyat, to see how best we can solve their issues from potholes to uncollected rubbish. These may seem like mundane things but they are real issues,” he said.

Raja Shahreen said the smart state was achievable. “We have a team looking at it, doing it. It’s a combination of Smart Selangor (SmartSel) delivery unit, driving the smart state agenda, as well SmartSel looking at the the infrastructure needed to support a smart city.”

He said the smart state would enhance the quality of life through the Internet of things and drive the citizens to be IT-savvy.

It will also have a spill-over effect on the neighbouring states’ economies. — Bernama