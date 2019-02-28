Guan Eng backs call for stiffer penalties for those who insult religion

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks at a press conference after handing over a cheque of RM5 million to the Restu Foundation in Putrajaya February 28, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — People convicted of insulting religion should be punished more severely, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, threw his support behind fellow minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa to increase the penalties in the Penal Code for such offences.

“If there are steps to increase such penalties then we must support it. This is to maintain harmony and tolerance in our society,” he told reporters after a cheque presentation ceremony where he handed over RM5 million to the Restu Foundation for the printing of Quran here.

