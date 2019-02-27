Was it a long wait? Agency clarifies viral video of man scolding counter officials

Screenshot of a video of a man scolding staff manning the counter at APAD’s Kelana Jaya office. — Picture via Twitter/Hilmi Adi Ruzaini

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) today sought to explain a viral video clip of a man scolding staff manning the counter at APAD’s Kelana Jaya office.

APAD said it had immediately carried out an investigation on the incident recorded in the brief 43-second video to determine the cause of the outburst.

“The investigations found that the operator was present at the Kelana Jaya APAD office’s counter on February 26, 2019, 2.30pm to submit application documents but was not able to carry out the matter, as the counter for the queue number had closed at 2pm when it had reached the daily queue number limit and the operator was asked by the counter officer to come again earlier.

“That operator then felt dissatisfied and went on to scold the officer at the counter as he claimed to have waited for four hours for the matter,” the agency said in a statement today.

A Malaysian loses his cool at a government office when he waited from 10am - 2pm, and when he was served, the officer asked him to come back other time citing lack of manpower and its their time for a break - when there's so many people walking around seemingly doing nothing pic.twitter.com/waCli0J6zH — Hilmi Adi Ruzaini (@HilmiAdi) 26 February 2019

APAD clarified however that further investigations showed that the man “did not wait long as alleged in the video”.

APAD explained that its Kelana Jaya district office had received a drastic increase in the number of visitors from its usual daily average of 500 visitors, after the closure of several offices in the one-stop government services hub Urban Transformation Centre (UTC).

APAD noted that the particular office also faced a shortage of officers and counters.

APAD went on to advise the public to come earlier to ensure smooth dealings at the counter.

“APAD views this matter seriously and we always prioritise the welfare of customers and hope that such a matter will not happen again in the future.

“We will always improve the quality of services to ensure smooth dealings for each customer and all inconveniences is regretted,” it added.

The video clip was shared this morning by a Twitter user, with the video having 244,400 views at the time of writing.

In the video, the man was heard shouting loudly at the officials and raising his voice as he complained of having an allegedly long wait.

He also asked how many repeat trips he had to make to the office, saying that he was a human and not an animal.

Among other things, the man was heard urging the officers to increase their manpower, before leaving the counter and being calmed down by another individual.