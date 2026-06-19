KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Public trust remains the judiciary’s most valuable asset and must be earned through integrity, accountability and consistent conduct, said Chief Justice Tun Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

Drawing on the legacy of former Chief Justice Tun Zaki Azmi, he said institutional leaders must be prepared to make difficult decisions and work to leave behind stronger, more trusted institutions for future generations.

“Public trust is not inherited or assumed, but earned gradually through consistent conduct and integrity in judicial outcomes across every level of the court system.

“He (Tun Zaki) earned it, he protected it and he left this institution more worthy of it than he found it,” he said in his speech at the inaugural Tun Zaki Azmi Lecture titled ‘Leading with Courage, Stewarding Justice’ at the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) here today.

The nation’s top judge said that everyone entrusted with leadership responsibilities should recognise the value of their contributions, noting that decisions made behind the scenes, often under pressure and without recognition, play an important role in strengthening institutions.

“I want to say this to every person in this room who carries a responsibility, who has felt the weight of institutional leadership, who has asked themselves whether they are leaving things better than they found them: your work matters.

“The decisions you make in quiet rooms, under pressure, without applause, matter. And the wisdom you have built through those decisions is not yours alone to keep. It belongs to us. To this community. To the next generation of leaders who will inherit what we build here, and who deserve to inherit something worthy of their dedication,” he said.

Elaborating on the objectives of the lecture series, he said the Tun Zaki Lectures on Leadership and Stewardship and the Leadership and Stewardship Research Initiative were intended to promote meaningful dialogue on leadership and develop practical scholarship relevant to the realities of institutional leadership.

“The Tun Zaki Lectures on Leadership and Stewardship are not a ceremonial series. They are a serious, sustained effort to create a living dialogue between those who have led and those who are preparing to lead, to bring experience and principle into conversation with each other, in a space that takes both seriously.

“Meanwhile, the Leadership and Stewardship Research Initiative will do the longer, deeper work alongside it, building scholarship that is rigorous, honest, and directly relevant to the realities of leading institutions under pressure. Not theory for its own sake, but knowledge we can actually use and pass on,” he said.

The public lecture platform is named in recognition of the sixth Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Zaki Azmi, for his continuing contributions to leadership, stewardship and institutional responsibility, and serves as the founding platform for the Leadership and Stewardship Research Initiative.

The Leadership and Stewardship Initiative is a long-term platform dedicated to advancing leadership, stewardship, governance and public trust.

Founded on the belief that leadership lessons should be preserved and shared, the initiative seeks to capture the wisdom of distinguished leaders and transform it into lasting knowledge for future generations. — Bernama