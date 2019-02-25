Dr M: ECRL’s price still not finalised yet

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after the launch of Metrod Holdings Bhd’s new plant in Klang February 25,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KLANG, Feb 25 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will continue only if the price is right, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In a press conference here, the Langkawi MP said that the government has yet to agree on the pricing for the controversial project that was suspended after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over Putrajaya.

“Our hope is to spend less money. You see this railway project is very costly. More than RM55 billion. It will take us 30 years to repay the loan and we will be saddled with a lot of interest which in the end will amount to RM140 billion.

“We cannot afford that. Therefore we are trying to reduce the cost or possible we have to postpone the implementation of the project.

“If the price is right then we will continue, but at the moment, we have not agreed on the price,” he told reporters after officiating Metrod Holdings Berhad’s continuous cast copper rod plant here.

MORE TO COME