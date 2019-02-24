Have a gang tattoo? Police can arrest you, says Bukit Aman

Rohaimi said those caught with the tattoo or symbol on their body could be sentenced for up to three years in jail, or fined a maximum of RM5,000, if found guilty. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Individuals having tattoo or symbols of any secret societies or unlawful organisations on their body can be arrested, said Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa.

Rohaimi said those caught with the tattoo or symbol on their body could be sentenced for up to three years in jail, or fined a maximum of RM5,000, if found guilty.

The government, he said, had gazetted 72 secret societies as unlawful organisations under the Societies Act 1966 in 2013 because their activities could undermine public order in the country.

He said among secret societies found to be still active were the Sio Sam Ong, Ngo Sek Kee, Geng 360, Geng Double 7, Geng 3 Line and Geng 36.

“Currently, the use of tattoo by the gang members is less, but their identity (as secret society members) can also be detected through stickers and banners.

“The identity of the secret society members can also detected clearly at funerals or festivals,” he told Bernama.

According to Rohaimi, a total of 369 secret society members have been detained under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) over the past five years since 2014.

“Implementation of ‘Op Cantas Khas’ using Poca and Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2002 has given positive impact on measures to combat secret society activities,’ he added.

In another development, he said the proactive measures taken by developers in stationing security guards and installing closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) at project sites had resulted in secret society members to go to areas in the outskirt of towns to extort.

He urged for public cooperation to inform the police on extortion by secret society members, assuring them that their identity would not be revealed. — Bernama