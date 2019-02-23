Muhyiddin directs IGP to investigate idol at surau

On Wednesday, the residents of Taman Pendamar were shocked when they found an idol placed beside the main entrance of the Sabilul Huda surau. — Picture via Facebook/Dino Daniel LJ

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has instructed the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun to investigate in detail the party responsible for placing an idol at the Sabilul Huda surau in Klang.

Condemning the deplorable, seditious and highly provocative act to insult Islam and undermine racial and religious harmony, Muhyiddin said a strict action based on the law should be taken against the perpetrators of the act.

“The Home Ministry will not compromise with any act of contempt for religion that can affect the harmony of the people.

“Those who commit the despicable act must be detained through the process of the law, prosecuted in court and sentenced if convicted,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin said the incidents of contempt of Islam included messages of insults towards the Islamic religion being disseminated in social media since lately was very dangerous and had raised the ire of Muslims.

“The latest is the insult to Prophet Muhammad SAW. The suspect in the case has been identified and investigations have been concluded by the police. I believe the Deputy Public Prosecutor will decide on charging the suspect in court soon,” he said.

The idol was discovered by a surau official who turned up to prepare for the Asar prayers. ― Bernama