Gobind clears RTM of sabotage claim, says ‘live’ telecast a must only for PM

Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters during the walkabout session at Media City at Wisma TV RTM Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur July 12, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — National broadcaster RTM was not in breach of its standard operating procedures when it omitted ‘live’ coverage of Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s speech and that of the Negri Sembilan mentri besar during a recent Chinese New Year event, Gobind Singh Deo said today.

The communications and multimedia minister clarified that the state-owned broadcaster is only required to air “live” the speech of the prime minister, which it did — following a sabotage claim by Loke’s press secretary Lim Swee Kuan.

“With regards to the complaint received, the SOP within RTM clearly states that where the Prime Minister attends an official function, then it is ONLY his speech that is cast live through RTM,” Gobind said in a statement.

Despite such an SOP, Gobind said that it is still open for any event organiser to “discuss with RTM for adjustments to be made to the items that are to be telecast live”.

“This would include other persons being given live coverage beyond what is in the SOP, based on the news value for the given event,” he said.

“Unfortunately, in this particular case, there was no such request. RTM in following their SOP, therefore rightfully only aired the Prime Ministers’ speech live for the event.

“This too, I am informed, with the express agreement of the organiser of the event, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture,” he added.

Gobind said he would not hesitate to issue reprimands with the goal of improving services at RTM if there is reason to do so, but said RTM was not wrong in this case.

“However, in this case, RTM did nothing wrong. What they did was indeed in keeping with the arrangements they had made with the organizer and the standard operating procedures applicable to such events,” he said.

Gobind was responding to Lim’s February 17 complaint on Facebook at RTM’s omission of the speeches by Loke and the Negri Sembilan mentri besar at the national Chinese New Year Open House in Seremban.

Lim had suggested that this could possibly be “sabotage” by the state-owned broadcaster against the federal government, before demanding an explanation from RTM and promising to immediately lodge an official complaint with Gobind.

On February 18, Gobind said he had asked RTM to submit a report on the matter, adding that he had also instructed RTM to list out its SOP in relation to requests for the station to cover an event.

Today, Gobind said the government under Pakatan Harapan welcomes all constructive criticism, adding that every citizen has the right to criticise and seek an explanation from the government of the day.

Gobind, who is the minister in charge of RTM, said he had asked for and received a full report from RTM.

“Requesting an explanation does not, to my mind, offend the principle of freedom of the press.

“In fact, quite to the contrary, asking for an explanation affords RTM with a most valuable right to be heard where concerns have been raised against them, before any decision is made in the matter,” he said.