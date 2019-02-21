Cops arrest Gang 08 Spider Banting man suspected of bar manager’s murder

The suspects (circled in red) seen slashing the victim Edward Rishal S. Reggie outside a club in 8th Avenue two months ago. — Screenshot from CCTV

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The police have arrested a member of Gang 08 Spider Banting who is believed to be the main suspect behind the brutal murder of a 28-year-old bar manager slashed to death outside a club in 8th Avenue, here, two months ago.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat confirmed that the suspect was among three picked up in Johor at around 5.30pm.

Fadzil said police saw the three suspicious looking individuals in a Perodua Myvi around Taman Bukit Indah, prompting them to conduct further checks.

“When the suspect realised the police car following them, they fled the scene around 3pm.

“Police however manage to trace the vehicle shortly later around Pedas area near Lebuhraya PLUS-Selatan heading towards Kuala Lumpur and arrested them,” he said.

Fadzil went on to explain that the suspect had resisted arrest.

“They rammed into the police patrol car, when the police tried to stop them. After putting up a fight, the police however managed to nab all three.

“Our initial checks then revealed one of the three individuals was the main suspect in the brutal murder,” he said, adding all the suspects will be brought to the Petaling Jaya court tomorrow morning for a remand application.

Two months ago, police said the suspect, Ragu Anpaznakan from Taman Dato Hormat, Telok Panglima Garang, Banting was involved in several violent crime cases over the years.

He had at least 10 cases of violent crimes, possession of dangerous firearms, drugs and was also wanted under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012.

Police revealed the suspect was not charged for the said cases as evidence and statements against him were not sufficient to charge him in court.

The suspect who was also detained under Sosma previously was released on bail after investigators made changes to his charges and the suspect was instead charged under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966 on November 16 and was released on bail after paying RM3,500.

His case is scheduled for trial this April.

The victim, Edward Rishal S. Reggie, worked as a manager at the Bar Shack Kitchen Bar in Bangsar.

In the incident, Edward was brutally slashed to death by at least five men armed with machetes outside the Rahasiyam bar at 8 Avenue, Jalan Sungai Jernih 8/1.

He died of slash wounds to his head and body and initial investigations showed that an hour before the victim was attacked, there was a heated argument outside the bar among a group of men.

Police said the victim was not present at the premises at the time but is said to have showed up later after finishing work.

An hour after the argument, several men in four cars showed up at the bar and a brawl broke out.The victim, who ran into the bar upon seeing the men, was chased and slashed.

Five suspects, including a woman, who are also known to be involved in a string of violent cases was arrested then over Edward’s murder.

However, all five were released on police bail.