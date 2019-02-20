Where’s Rosmah? Najib says it’s normal wife absent during Semenyih stump

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) and BN's candidate Zakaria Hanafi (right) greet supporters during a walkabout at the Pasar Tani Beranang in Semenyih February 20, 2019. ― Pictures by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 20 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today it is not unusual for him to not bring along his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on the by-election campaign trail, as he is neither a candidate nor the president of a party.

“I am just a Barisan Nasional (BN) leader who came down to help our election machinery to ensure we win after polling.

“Actually what [voters] want to hear is not about me but what the government can do or which party will be able to provide the necessary aid in terms of development so the issue is not about me,” he told reporters briefly during a walkabout at the Pasar Tani Beranang.

Najib was asked to respond to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who expressed suprise at Rosmah's absence in public throughout Najib's campaign trail in Semenyih.

Najib also brushed off Azmin's challenge to bring his wife along, citing irrelevance. He also accused Azmin's wife of having “all kinds of stories”, leading to cheers from the crowd.

Najib had earlier arrived in his familiar black Proton Perdana bearing the number plate TN50, to have his breakfast at the nearby Kedai Mail Roti Canai.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen mingling with market-goers, traders and stopping for several photo opportunities.

Other prominent BN leaders who were in his entourage included controversial figures such as Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, and Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

Around 150 people, mostly dressed in BN’s blue attire greeted Najib as he arrived around 8.30am.

Initially clad in a dark brown collared shirt, Najib was presented with a red “Bossku” t-shirt after being approached by a supporter.

The Pekan MP then changed into the t-shirt emblazoned with a viral “Bossku” caricature of him riding a moped.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) poses for a selfie with BN supporters during a walkabout at the Pasar Tani Beranang in Semenyih February 20, 2019.

Throughout the walkabout, Najib could be seen mingling with market-goers, traders and stopping for several photo opportunities.

Chants of “Malu apa bossku?” and “Hidup BN” were also heard, as Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan took to a makeshift stage on a pickup truck to urge voters to cast their ballot for the BN candidate.

Najib's walkabout also coincided with Pakatan Harapan's candidate Aiman Zainali walkabout at the same morning market, leading to a brief verbal confrontation between supporters of both factions.

However thanks to swift action by police officers deployed on the scene, the confrontation was avoided before it turned ugly after supporters were isolated to their respective areas.