Banners calling for Dr M to resign, replaced by Anwar go up in KL

PKR members are seen taking down the political banners placed at the pedestrian bridge on Jalan Bangsar. — Picture via Facebook/Fahmi Fadzil

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Banners calling Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to resign and be replace by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were seen in several areas in the capital here this morning, following rumours of a no-confidence vote against the prime minister.

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil has since accused the banners that read “Mahathir letak jawatan! Anwar Ibrahim PM ke-8. Demi Selamatkan Malaysia” (“Resign, Mahathir! Anwar Ibrahim is the 8th PM. To save Malaysia”) of being the work of the Opposition.

“I have instructed PKR members to immediately take down the banner and lodge a police report on the incident,” said the Lembah Pantai MP.

“This morning, a slanderous political banner had been placed at the pedestrian bridge on Jalan Bangsar, in front of Abdullah Hukum or Putra Ria apartments.

“I believe this was done by the rivals of Pakatan Harapan,” he added.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that a similar banner was also put up at the MRR2 highway, near Giant supermarket in Taman Permata here.

Recently, PAS had pledged their support for Dr Mahathir to remain as prime minister, as there were allegations that there is a movement to unseat Dr Mahathir as the premier through a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

The claims were however dismissed by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who said the PH government as a whole supported Dr Mahathir with not a single component party wanting to declare a vote of no confidence against him.

Anwar had also said the claims were aimed to covering up the issue of the RM90 million PAS had allegedly received from Umno.

The issue on the transfer of power from Dr Mahathir to Anwar has been a contentious one. Although Dr Mahathir has repeatedly stated the transition will take place, no formal time frame has been set.