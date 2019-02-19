Wanita PKR proposes woman PKR candidate for Rantau by-election

Zuraida Kamaruddin said Wanita PKR has proposed the names of three women for consideration as the PKR candidate for the upcoming Rantau state by-election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Wanita PKR has proposed the names of three women for consideration as the PKR candidate for the upcoming Rantau state by-election, said PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said all the women were locals.

“We are very consistent in promoting women as candidates because we are still short of women in the parliamentary and Adun (state) seats. Therefore, we should promote more women.

“Wanita (PKR) has a few names (that) we can submit for consideration. I easily have three names for Wanita (PKR),” she told reporters after closing the ‘Malaysia Urban Forum’ here today.

The Federal Court yesterday dismissed an appeal by UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside an Election Court decision nullifying his election as the assemblyman for Rantau in the 14th general election (GE14) last May.

As such, a by-election has to be held for the seat.

In GE14, Dr S. Streram of PKR was denied access to the nomination centre because he did not have an Election Commission pass and Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat unopposed. — Bernama