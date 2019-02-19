DAP rep referred to Sarawak assembly’s committee over offensive remarks, says Deputy Speaker

KUCHING, Feb 19 — DAP’s Padungan state assemblyman Wong King Wei was referred to the Sarawak state legislative assembly’s committee of privileges because of his offensive, acrimonious and vitriolic remarks made in the last meeting, Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala explained today.

He said Wong had abused his position as a state assemblyman by uttering the remarks against the august House, executive, and Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar.

“Therefore, his referral to the committee is consistent with Westminster Parliamentary Practice and Standing Order 89 of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly,” he said.

He said the decision to refer Wong to the committee was also consistent with Jeyaretnam’s case in Singapore when he was referred to the Committee of Privileges for his remark against the Singapore Parliament and the then Prime Minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew.

Yesterday, the committee sat, chaired by Gerawat, to hear the charge against Wong.

Gerawat said the proceedings of the committee meeting will be compiled in a report which will be tabled at the next meeting of the state assembly.

“The report will be debated and Wong can fully participate and defend himself against any recommendation of the committee,” he said.

Wong could be suspended from attending the assembly sitting for if he was found guilty by the committee.

After the hearing, Wong called for the removal of Asfia as the Speaker to make the Sarawak state legislative assembly a more democratic institution.

Wong had told reporters that Asfia was the stumbling block to reforming the state assembly.

Replying, Gerawat said Asfia has the support of 72 out of 82 state assemblymen.

“It is unthinkable for such a call to place and to be taken seriously,” he said, adding the appointment of the Speaker is made by the Governor on the advice of the chief minister under Article 12(1(a) of the Sarawak Constitution.