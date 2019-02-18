Tok Mat: I’ve long been ready for Rantau by-election

Tok Mat said he did not expect for his appeal to be dismissed, but he respects and will abide by the decision. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today he is ready for a by-election to defend the Rantau seat, after the Federal Court upheld an Election Court’s ruling to nullify the result of him winning the seat unopposed in the last general election.

The Umno acting president known as Tok Mat said he did not expect for his appeal to be dismissed, but he respects and will abide by the decision nonetheless.

“I respect the decision and have long been ready for the by-election to be held,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian on the sidelines of the apex court.

“So, I accept the result of the appeal with an open heart. We respect the law.”

Mohamad said both sides in the case did their best to argue their respective positions.

“I have to get ready waiting for the Election Commission’s decision when the writ will be published and when the Nomination Day will be held. God willing, I think it won’t be long,” he reportedly said.

Earlier today, Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who chaired a five-man bench, made the ruling after dismissing the appeals brought by Mohamad and the Election Commission (EC) against the Election Court’s ruling on November 16, 2018.

Justice Malanjum held that PKR candidate Dr S. Streram had locus standi, or legal right, to file an election petition.

Justice Malanjum also ordered Mohamad and the EC to pay RM10,000 in costs each to Dr Streram.

On November 16, Election Court judge Datuk Azimah Omar allowed an election petition filed by Dr Streram who was denied entry to submit his nomination form due to the absence of the tag or pass, thus seeking a by-election for the seat on grounds that Mohamad’s election was not valid.

In his petition filed on May 23, 2018 he also claimed that the EC had failed to inform him when collecting the nomination form and making the deposit payment that he needed a name tag or pass to enter the nomination centre on nomination day.

Dr Streram was represented by a group of lawyers led by Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, while Mohamad was represented by a team of lawyers led by Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun.