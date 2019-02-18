Foreign minister: Malaysians unaffected by hotel fire in Mecca

Muslims pray at the Grand mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca August 26, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today confirmed that no Malaysians were involved in a fire at a hotel in Mecca, Saudi Arabia yesterday.

“As far as all information that available to us (Foreign Ministry), no Malaysians are involved,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The 31-second video clip showing one floor of the hotel building was caught on fire went viral on the social sites today.

International media reported that the 11.40am fire at the hotel was put out by firefighters before it spread to other parts of the building. — Bernama