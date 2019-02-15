Sangeet: Protect judge who exposed alleged judicial scandals

Sangeet said that Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer must be offered protection. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Putrajaya must safeguard the judge who alleged of abuse and interference in the judiciary that extended to the Chief Justice, lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said today.

She was referring to Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer’s 63-page affidavit filed in court that she said contained “explosive and detailed” information on alleged judicial interference on multiple occasions, including in the Court of Appeal’s decision in the late Karpal Singh’s sedition trial.

“This was an unprecedented and exceptionally bold move on the part of a serving Court of Appeal judge.

“Justice Hamid must be offered the protection that he now requires and he must also be given the opportunity to reveal further information which he says he has, through formal channels of inquiry,” she said in a statement today.

Hamid Sultan had in his affidavit highlighted his previous call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the alleged judicial interference and said he would give further details on his claims in an RCI was convened.

“The current administration and the Chief Justice must immediately address the alarming revelations in Justice Hamid Sultan’s affidavit. Failure to do so will speak for itself,” Sangeet said.

Sangeet today reminded the government of its responsibility to take action on the judicial scandal.

“The issues plaguing the independence of the Malaysian judiciary, which have long been willfully ignored, are now public.

“Stakeholders, especially the PH government, must not renegade on their duty to address this crisis.

“The honour of the Malaysian judiciary is very much at stake,” she said.

Hamid Sultan’s affidavit was filed yesterday in support of Sangeet’s lawsuit against current Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

On January 14, Sangeet had filed the lawsuit in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, in which she sought declarations on the Chief Justice’s duties in light of his alleged failure to investigate and complete investigations into two serious allegations of judicial interference in two separate cases.

The cases were Karpal’s appeal over sedition in the Court of Appeal, and Hindu mother M. Indira Ghandi’s challenge of the unilateral conversion of her three children to Islam.

Sangeet today also said it was regretful that the Malaysian Bar president remained silent on the matter despite having been served a copy of the papers in her lawsuit soon after it was filed, pointing out that the issue raised was a fundamental issue involving the Malaysian judiciary’s integrity.

“The Malaysian Bar must take a stand on this matter,” she said.