Indonesian maid accused of abusing four-year-old Cheras girl pleads not guilty

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — An Indonesian maid pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing a girl of Indian nationality, last year.

Suriawati Sunarto, 37, made the plea after the charge was read before Judge Edwin MM Edwin Paramjothy.

The woman was alleged to have deliberately abused the four-year-old girl causing injury to the victim, leaving bruises on her left arm at a nursery in Vista Komanwel B, 19 Jalan Jalil Perkasa, Bukit Jalil , Cheras at 10am, on October 26, 2018 under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed Suriawati bail of RM10,000 with two Malaysian sureties and ordered her to surrender her passport to the court and fixed March 18 for remention. — Bernama