Penang PAS demands cancellation of ‘Love in George Town’

The original promotional poster for the play. — Picture from Facebook/Fa Abdul

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 14 — The Love in George Town play that starts today must be cancelled as it could lead to immoral activities, Penang PAS Youth insisted today.

Penang PAS Youth Information Chief Ahmad Shafian Ujar claimed the play will lead to an increase in free sex, baby dumping, drugs and other social issues.

“We strongly condemn the producer of the play for insisting on continuing with the play starting today until February 17 despite protests by activists and political parties including police reports lodged against it,” he said in a statement today.

He warned the production team against continuing with the play even though it changed the title from Sex in Georgetown City to Love in George Town.

“Theatre performances that are openly based on sex including unnatural sex will only promote immoral activities and offend the sensitivities of Muslims in Malaysia,” he said.

He demanded that the DAP-led state government take action to stop such performances.

He mentioned previous incidents such as the “Penang Nude Sports Game” and screening of gay movie Lost in Paradise that the state had chosen to remain silent on.

“The state government’s silence on these issues will further encourage the growth of vice activities that are increasing in this state,” he claimed.

Over the past few days, the play drew flak from various Muslim groups who misunderstood it as a screening of “sex and gay film.”

The groups lodged a police report against the play and the Jaringan Muslimin Pulau Pinang has planned a protest at Straits Quay tonight.

The 80-minute play, at Penangpac in Straits Quay, is by playwright Fa Abdul of Big Nose Productions.

The playwright and director issued a statement to explain that the play consists of 10 skits that address social issues including inter-racial relationships, racism, paedophilia, and infidelity.

“They are not deviant nor exploitative, instead they reflect our challenges and cultural idiosyncrasies,” she said.

Fa lodged a police report on Tuesday against the false allegations and lies levelled against her and the play.

She stressed that it was a stage performance and not a film screening.

“The play was aimed at educating the society on social issues through entertainment,” she said in her report.

The play, which will be staged from tonight to February 17, was written, directed and produced by Fa.