PD cable thief electrocuted, hospitalised in critical condition

SEREMBAN, Feb 13 — A man attempted to steal electric cables at a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation in Port Dickson yesterday but got electrocuted, set off an explosion and caused disruption of electricity supply to 16 other substations and about 5,000 consumers.

The 27-year-old man, from Taman Lukut Makmur, was injured at about noon yesterday at the TNB substation behind the BHP Ambang Kota petrol station in Chuah, said Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed today.

The man, who suffered almost 20 per cent burns on his body, was admitted to the Port Dickson Hospital and then transferred to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban, he said, adding that he had a past record of drug offences and theft.

Aidi Sham said the police, alerted by members of the public about an attempt to steal electric cables at the substation, rushed to the location and found the fencing cut.

“Based on public information, a loud explosion was heard at about that time and electricity supply was disrupted from Site C, Chuah, to Bukit Palong. Members of the public reported seeing a man, with burnt clothes, fleeing from the substation on a motorcycle soon after the explosion.

“TNB engineers conducted an inspection at the substation and found several electrical components missing. It is learned that the substation channels high-voltage electricity,” he said in a statement.

Aidi Sham said the police conducted a check at the Emergency Unit of the Port Dickson Hospital and confirmed that there was a patient with almost 20 per cent burns on the body.

“The patient was treated at the Red Zone and was transferred to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban as his condition was critical due to the electrocution,” he said. — Bernama