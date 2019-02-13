Malaysian detainees in Cambodia share teary reunion with families

Julau MP Larry Sng (seated, centre) speaks to reporters in Kuching February 7, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

BANTEAY MEANCHEY, Feb 13 — After being detained for 65 days in this country, Yusuf Islam who is one of the 47 Malaysians held at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Prison, here was finally about see his mother, Zunita Sedini.

The brief emotional encounter saw both son and mother unashamedly wept as they hugged each other.

The presence of Zunita, 42, also brought a glimmer of hope as she had brought letters sent by family members of other Malaysian detainees who were unable to join the group to Cambodia.

“Any mother would be sad to see their children in prison orange. However, I am glad to see Yusuf healthy and calm despite his predicament,” she told Bernama News Channel here today.

“Some parents have sent letters for their children while some asked me to tell their loved ones to take care of themselves in prison.

Zunita was among the family members who joined the delegation led by Julau MP, Larry Sng Wei Shien with media personnel to Cambodia this morning.

Meanwhile, Yusuf who was choked up after meeting his mother expressed his gratefulness and hoped Malaysians would pray for him and other Malaysian detainees to be freed soon.

In the meeting, Sng also delivered messages to all detainees on the concerns of the government over their situation.

“Every day, the Malaysian media is filled with news on you. The government is looking at the case with the authorities in Cambodia.

“On returning home, I will be meeting Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Foreign Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah to explain to them all the information I have gathered after meeting with all of you,” he said.

Last Thursday, Sng in a media conference revealed that 47 Malaysians who were believed to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate were being held at a prison in the country.

According to him, they were detained without trial and the Malaysian embassy there was not even informed of their detention. — Bernama