DAP MP challenges MCA chief to verify Najib’s degree

IPOH, Feb 11 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong should question Datuk Seri Najib Razak about the latter’s degree as part of his checks on Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders’ qualifications, said Chong Zhemin.

The Ayer Hitam MP highlighted a video circulating online alleging that the former prime minister never completed his studies at Nottingham University in the 70s.

“Will he dare to question Najib if he had actually sat for his final examinations and obtain his degree, as how he questions Pakatan Harapan leaders?

“Or will he remain silent just like how he zipped his mouth on the issue of RM2.6 billion received by Najib and the RM42 billion 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal?” he said in a statement.

Last week, Wee insinuated that Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s credentials were suspect after pointing out that the latter was accredited as a professional accountant prior to earning his economics degree.

Lim’s political secretary and Damansara MP, Tony Pua, provided documentary evidence to debunk the implication today.

Chong also told Najib to disprove the allegation by publishing the transcripts of his examinations as well as a copy of his degree.

Najib is listed as possessing an industrial economics degree from the UK university.

PH leaders are mired in controversy about dubious degrees after Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya conceded that his “Cambridge” degree came from the US-based Cambridge International University (CIU) rather than the prestigious University of Cambridge in the UK.